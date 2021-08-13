To celebrate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on Friday.

The union sports minister said the programme has been launched at 75 ‘iconic’ locations and will conclude on October 2.

“In the coming days till October 2, people from each district and each village will participate in this movement. Last time, 5 crore people joined us & this time 7.5 cr people will directly join us. I hope this number will go up as the campaign progresses," Thakur said.

Thakur and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik flagged off Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi on Friday.

The Fit India programme aims to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases, etc.

"We will reach out to every household mantra of 'Fitness ki dose 'aadha ghanta roz' to keep Indians fit and to involve in some kind of exercise so that during this activity, we should make it 'jan bhagyadaari se jan andolan'," the sports minister said.

The key activities of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 include pledge, rendering of National Anthem, Freedom Run, cultural functions at venues, awareness among Youth Volunteers to participate and also organize similar Freedom Runs in their villages.

People can register and upload their run on Fit India portal--fitindia.gov.in.

Fit India Freedom Runs will be organised in 744 Districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 Districts and 30,000 Educational Institutions across the country.

'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' is a series of events organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram. He said that the launch of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 will continue till August 15, 2023.

The first edition of the 'Fit India Freedom Run' campaign was organized from August 15 to October 2, 2020

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.