Govt launches ICMR’s drone-based vaccine delivery model

“India is a home to geographical diversities and drones can be used to deliver essentials to the last mile. We can use drones in delivering important life-saving medicines, collecting blood samples. This technology can also be used in critical situations. This technology may prove a game changer in addressing the challenges in health care delivery, particularly health supplies in difficult areas," Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister for health and family welfare said while launching the initiative which would facilitate vaccine delivery to tough and hard-to-reach terrains of India.

