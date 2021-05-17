Govt launches indigenously-developed covid drug 2-DG

Health minister Harsh Vardhan and defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced the launch of the covid-19 drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), which was indigenously developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

INMAS is a laboratory run by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The drug was given an emergency authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on 1 May after clinical trial results showed that the drug helped in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

According to data given in a release on 8 May, a phase 3 trial was conducted in 220 patients in 27 hospitals across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The trial showed that 42% of the hospitalised patients who were given the drug improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence on the third day as compared to 31% who were just given standard of care, according to the statement on 8 May.

According to the government’s clinical trial registry, the trial was an open-label study, which means both the participant as well as the researcher in the study knew which treatment the participant was receiving.

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet that has to be taken orally by dissolving it in water. It works by selectively accumulating in virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production, according to the government statement.

The government said the drug is expected to reduce the hospital stay of covid-19 patients and save lives.

“Dr Reddy’s is glad to have partnered with DRDO and INMAS in the development of 2-DG. This is a re-affirmation of our company’s efforts to address COVID through a host of therapeutics and vaccine," Dr Reddy’s chairman K. Satish Reddy said in the government statement on Monday.

