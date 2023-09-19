Govt launches Kisan Rin Portal and weather WINDS manual

Govt launches Kisan Rin Portal and weather WINDS manual2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern over the slow progress of computerisation in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and urged them to speed up the process to strengthen credit delivery in rural areas.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched Kisan Rin portal along with Weather Information Network Data Systems (WINDS) manual in Delhi.
