Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday virtually launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 that aims to protect children and pregnant women from life-threatening diseases.

The minister said the government is implementing the largest inoculation drive globally where annually over 3 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore children are covered through the Universal Immunisation Programme.

The mission Indradhanush 4.0 will have three rounds and will be conducted in 416 districts across 33 states and UTs, the health ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting the important role of vaccines in public health, the minister highlighted the achievements of the country-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive under which around 170 crore doses have been administered till date.

The health minister said "Vaccines are one of the most effective, affordable and safe methods to protect infants, children and pregnant women from diseases and mortality.

"With the aim to increase the full immunisation coverage, the prime minister launched Mission Indradhanush in December 2014 to cover the partially and unvaccinated pregnant women and children in pockets of low immunization coverage, high-risk and hard-to-reach areas and protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases," he said.

The minister said the mission will ensure that the routine immunization services will reach the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children and pregnant women of the country.

He emphasized the need of "Sabka Prayas" and "Jan Lok Bhaagidaari" to achieve the goal of universal immunisation in the country.

"Only with the collective and collaborative efforts of the Centre, the states and beneficiaries shall be able to achieve the target of full immunization coverage in the country," he stated.

The minister urged states to work holistically at different levels, coordinating with district administration, panchayats and the urban local bodies, the statement said.

The Union health ministry said that the 1st round of the mission will start from February to April and will cover 11 states including Assam, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Chhattisgarh.

The second round will cover 22 states from April to May in states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Mission Indradhansuh was also identified as one of the flagship schemes under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (16,850 villages across 541 districts) and Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (48,929 villages across 112 aspirational districts), the statement said.

Till date, ten phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed covering 701 districts across the country. As on April 2021, a total of 3.86 crore children and 96.8 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated, the ministry said.

The Full Immunization Coverage among children aged 12-23 months of age has increased from 62% percent (NFHS-4) to 76.4% (NFHS-5).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.