Govt launches new Aadhaar App with Face ID authentication, stronger privacy features — Details here

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the new “Aadhaar app” on Tuesday, April 8. This app combines face ID authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring the digital Aadhaar service to Indian citizens through a mobile application.

Also Read | Can ChatGPT generate Aadhaar cards? Alarming AI misuse surfaces online

The government of India, in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), launched the mobile application to remove the need to carry a physical Aadhaar card or photocopies of the same during travel in the nation.

“No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his post on platform X.

Indian government's digital Aadhaar move seeks to make the Aadhaar verification process as simple as UPI, which people can use digitally while ensuring privacy.

Aadhaar App According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the government aims to empower Aadhaar number holders through the application, enabling them to digitally share “only the necessary data” and have complete control over their personal information.

The new Aadhaar app also allows digital verification by scanning a QR code, which replaces the need to acquire physical photocopies of your Aadhaar card.

UIDAI has focused on the privacy factor of the application, along with implementing the “Aadhaar Face Authentication” technology.

“Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information - New Aadhaar App (in beta testing phase),” said Vaishnaw in his post.

The Union Minister also highlighted that the new application will prioritize three key aspects through the application: Stronger privacy, No more misuse or leaks of Aadhaar data, and Protection against forgery or editing (like photoshopping your Aadhaar!)

“A major innovation in the app is the integration of Aadhaar Face Authentication, which is witnessing rapid adoption across sectors and have clocked over 15 crore transactions per month,” according to the official release.