NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a web portal for issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to companies undertaking power projects as well as activities related to research, survey, exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the Indian territorial waters and exclusive economic zones, a government statement said.

Singh launched the portal in the presence of Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

"The online system will establish an effective, speedy and transparent mechanism to process these proposals. The ministry has earlier launched a similar portal for grant of NOC for aerial survey," the statement said.

According United Nations’ rules, an area up to 12 nautical miles from a country's coastline comprises its territorial waters and an area extending up to 200 nautical miles from a country's coastline make up its exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

The statement said that the Defence Ministry grants security clearance to various private sector companies, public sector entities and government organisations for power, wind or solar projects in "areas nearby defence installations and also RSEE (research, survey, exploration and exploitation) activities in the Indian TW and EEZ" through various ministries.

Applications for NOCs are received from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Shipping and it is these that the new online process is expected to speed up, it added.

