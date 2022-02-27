So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 200 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians on board has left for Delhi from the Hungarian capital Budapest. Notably, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

