New Delhi: Communications and information technology minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched Fincluvation, a joint initiative between fintech startups and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which will host innovative products that can accelerate financial inclusion in the country and reach financial products to the unbanked at the bottom of the pyramid.

Startups will be invited to co-create solutions based on their own APIs on the IPPB banking stack platform which will be provided by the payments bank, and for which the government will provide financial support of up to ₹3 crore, for taking the idea to proof-of-concept to the final product.

“We will also back you and talk to the investors, venture capital and private equity firms, for fund raising after the product has been successful in the market," Vaishnaw told startups at the launch.

Start-ups can develop solutions for creditization, inclusive credit products aligned with the use cases of target customers and take them to their doorsteps through the postal network. They can bring convenience through digitisation, creating convergence of traditional services with digital payment technologies such as making the traditional money order service as interoperable banking service. They can also create market-led solutions that can help solve any other problem relevant to IPPB and/or DoP in serving the target customers.

Fincluvation will allow startups to work with IPPB and Department of Posts' experts to develop solutions and conduct pilots using the postal network and IPPB’s technology stack. Successful pilots can then mature into long-term partnerships. Fincluvation mentors will work closely with the startups to tweak products to the customer needs and align the go-to-market strategies with operating models of IPPB and DoP.

Startups will also be able to use the physical infrastructure that IPPB and department of posts has across the country.

Devusinh Chauhan, minister of state for communications said that the government will provide the platform in the form of IPPB, which along with the department, collectively serve close to 430 million customers through neighbourhood post office and at their doorsteps via more than 400,000 trusted and capable post office employees and gramin dak sevaks or postmen, making it one of the largest and trusted postal networks in the world.