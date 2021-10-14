Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt launches PLI scheme for telecom products to cut dependence on imports. Details

Govt launches PLI scheme for telecom products to cut dependence on imports. Details

Premium
As per scheme guidelines, a total of 31 companies, comprising of 16 MSMEs and 15 Non-MSMEs (8 Domestic and 7 Global companies) have been found eligible
1 min read . 04:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The PLI scheme is being launched by DoT with the objective to boost domestic manufacturing in the telecom and networking products

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The central government on Thursday launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. The scheme will help in reducing India’s dependence on other countries for import of telecom and networking products, said Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State of Ministry of Communications. He called upon the industry leaders to focus on making high quality productsand expressed the commitment to provide incentives and support to promote world class manufacturing in the country.

The central government on Thursday launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. The scheme will help in reducing India’s dependence on other countries for import of telecom and networking products, said Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State of Ministry of Communications. He called upon the industry leaders to focus on making high quality productsand expressed the commitment to provide incentives and support to promote world class manufacturing in the country.

The PLI scheme is being launched by DoT with the objective to boost domestic manufacturing in the telecom and networking products by incentivising incremental investments and turnover with total outlay of 12,195 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

The PLI scheme is being launched by DoT with the objective to boost domestic manufacturing in the telecom and networking products by incentivising incremental investments and turnover with total outlay of 12,195 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

The scheme is effective from 1st April, 2021. Investment made by successful applicants in India from 1st April, 2021 onwards and up to FY 2024-25 shall be eligible, subject to qualifying incremental annual thresholds. The support under the Scheme shall be provided for a period of five (5) years, i.e. from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

The scheme is effective from 1st April, 2021. Investment made by successful applicants in India from 1st April, 2021 onwards and up to FY 2024-25 shall be eligible, subject to qualifying incremental annual thresholds. The support under the Scheme shall be provided for a period of five (5) years, i.e. from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

As per scheme guidelines, a total of 31 companies, comprising of 16 MSMEs and 15 Non-MSMEs (8 Domestic and 7 Global companies) have been found eligible and are being given approval under PLI scheme of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications.

As per scheme guidelines, a total of 31 companies, comprising of 16 MSMEs and 15 Non-MSMEs (8 Domestic and 7 Global companies) have been found eligible and are being given approval under PLI scheme of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications.

As per commitments given by applicants, these 31 applicants are expected to invest 3345 crore in the next 4 years and generate incremental employment of more than 40,000 people with expected an incremental production of around 1.82 Lakh crore over the scheme period. The scheme is expected to boost domestic Research & Development of new products on which 15% of the committed investment could be invested.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured

Premium

Mumbai property sales set for record festive season: Report

Premium

Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa. Watc ...

Premium

Why Britain may be forced to bring in butchers on tempo ...

As per commitments given by applicants, these 31 applicants are expected to invest 3345 crore in the next 4 years and generate incremental employment of more than 40,000 people with expected an incremental production of around 1.82 Lakh crore over the scheme period. The scheme is expected to boost domestic Research & Development of new products on which 15% of the committed investment could be invested.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured

Premium

Mumbai property sales set for record festive season: Report

Premium

Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa. Watc ...

Premium

Why Britain may be forced to bring in butchers on tempo ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!