Govt launches portal for passes of Republic Day, Independence Day events

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday launched an online invitation management portal to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence Day events.
New Delhi: The Central government on Friday launched an online invitation management portal to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence Day events.
The government’s e-governance initiative was launched by MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt in the national capital today.
The government’s e-governance initiative was launched by MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt in the national capital today.
“The portal provides the facility for issue of online passes to the dignitaries and their guests along with the provision for general public to purchase the tickets online irrespective of the geographical location," the defence ministry said in a statement.
“The portal provides the facility for issue of online passes to the dignitaries and their guests along with the provision for general public to purchase the tickets online irrespective of the geographical location," the defence ministry said in a statement.
“The Aamantran portal will make the entire process user friendly, environment friendly and bridge the gap between government and general public," it added.
“The Aamantran portal will make the entire process user friendly, environment friendly and bridge the gap between government and general public," it added.
Speaking on the occasion, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt termed the portal as another milestone in ‘Digital India’ initiative and a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of e-governance model which is based on easy, effective, economical and eco-friendly governance.
Speaking on the occasion, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt termed the portal as another milestone in ‘Digital India’ initiative and a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of e-governance model which is based on easy, effective, economical and eco-friendly governance.
He stated that the government is committed to ensure ease of living to every citizen, adding that ‘Digital India’ and ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ are bringing government and people together.
He stated that the government is committed to ensure ease of living to every citizen, adding that ‘Digital India’ and ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ are bringing government and people together.
The minister appreciated the fact that the invitation portal will make it easier for people to purchase tickets for Republic Day celebrations (RDC) and will save great amount of paper used in printing. He added that the portal will make the RDC more secure.
The minister appreciated the fact that the invitation portal will make it easier for people to purchase tickets for Republic Day celebrations (RDC) and will save great amount of paper used in printing. He added that the portal will make the RDC more secure.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.