Govt launches portal for updates, developments on Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: In a bid to make transparent information readily available for Covid-19 vaccine development, the government on Monday launched the Vaccine Portal and National Clinical Registry for coronavirus.

Developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the portal consists of all the information regarding the Indian efforts towards vaccine development against various diseases including the most recent covid-19.

“The portal provides useful and important information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals," said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, adding that in the times of covid-19, vaccine development need to be watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country, the health minister said.

Interested people can visit the website on https://vaccine.icmr.org.in to get latest information on vaccine development, he said.

As far as the National Clinical Registry for covid-19 is concerned, it will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, clinical course of covid-19 disease, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients. The data, the government said, will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc.

“The registry will aim at collecting good quality real time clinical data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, formulating guidelines and policy making," said Harsh Vardhan.

India’s total tally of covid-19 cases reached 60,79,350 on Monday with deaths reaching 96,005. A total of 82,170 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Over 79% of the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 9,000, the government said.

According to the union health ministry data, around 1,039 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 84% of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs. 36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 380 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with 80 and 79 deaths, respectively, the government said.

Meanwhile, India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh on Monday with a total reaching 50,16,520. At least 74,893 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day in the recent past.

The national recovery rate has increased to 82.58% with 15 States/UTs are showing recovery rate more than the national average. 73% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 13,000 new cases of recovered patients, the government said adding that the rise in total recovered cases from 1 lakh in June 2020 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

“India’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests," said Harsh Vardhan.

The health minister also urged people to follow covid appropriate behaviour. He reminded people about the Social Vaccine of wearing masks/face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb spread of the infection.

