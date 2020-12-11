Govt launches program for socio-economic profiling of PM SWANidhi beneficiaries

NEW DELHI : The Centre on Friday launched a programme for socio-economic profiling of beneficiaries of PM Street Vendors’ Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme to extend benefits of other government plans to them.

A complete profile of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and their family members will be prepared and based on the data, benefits of the various central schemes would be extended to them. PM SVANidhi Scheme provides micro loans to street vendors.

The programme was launched by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Friday.

“The launch has been in the context of the vision of Prime Minister that PM SVANidhi scheme should not be seen merely from the perspective of extending loans to street vendors but should also be seen as an instrument for outreach to street vendors and their families for their holistic development and socio-economic upliftment," a statement by the housing and urban affairs ministry said.

Before a complete rollout, the housing and urban affairs ministry will run a pilot in six cities --Gaya, Indore, Kakching, Nizamabad, Rajkot, and Varanasi.

​“In the first phase, 125 cities have been selected for the programme... States and UTs would also have an option to extend their respective State/ UT specific welfare schemes to them. M/s Quality Council of India (QCI) has been appointed as implementing partner for the programme," the statement added.

​The scheme aims to provide affordable loans of up to ₹10,000 to more than five million street vendors whose businesses were operational on or before 24 March.

The scheme was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May to ensure that street vendors, whose livelihoods were affected by the extended lockdown and restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, can resume work. The ministry of housing and urban affairs launched the scheme in June and it is valid until March 2022.

