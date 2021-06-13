Govt launches Project O2 to meet growing demand for medical oxygen

Under the project, a National Consortium of Oxygen is enabling the national level supply of critical raw materials such as zeolites, setting up of small oxygen plants, manufacturing compressors, final products i.e., oxygen plants, concentrators, and ventilators, the government said. The consortium is not only looking forward to providing immediate to short-term relief but also working to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem for long-term preparedness, the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser said.

