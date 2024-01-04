Govt launches tur dal purchase portal
Through the portal, farmers will be able to sell tur dal to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) or the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) at the minimum support price (MSP) or market price, whichever is higher
New Delhi: Cooperation minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a portal through which farmers can sell tur dal to government procurement agencies, saying the move will be expanded to help India end its import dependency on pulses within three years.
