Govt levies on Indian telecom industry highest in world at 58%: Vi CEO2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:46 PM IST
Compared to the global standards Government of India imposes highest levies on the telecom industry
Compared to the global standards Government of India imposes highest levies on the telecom industry
Listen to this article
Government levies on the Indian telecom industry are the highest in the world at around 58 per cent which should be reduced to generate operational cash and investments in the networks, a senior official of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea said on Monday.