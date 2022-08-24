Govt mulls at least 51% stake sale in IDBI Bank: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 01:30 PM IST
IDBI Bank stake sale: Officials in the government and LIC are in talks about how much of their stakes they plan to sell, the people said
India’s government is considering selling at least 51% of state-backed IDBI Bank Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.