“It is hereby clarified that large industrial/corporate houses and individuals (natural persons) shall not be permitted to participate in this bidding process for the Transaction, either on its own or as a part of a consortium," the government said, noting that the industrial/corporate group with assets of ₹5,000 crore or more with the non-financial business of the group accounting for 40% or more in terms of total assets or in terms of gross income, will be treated as a large industrial house.