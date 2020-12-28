OPEN APP
Onion prices have started moderating to some extent in some parts of the country with the arrival of the new crop
Onion prices have started moderating to some extent in some parts of the country with the arrival of the new crop

Govt lifts ban on onion export with effect from 1 Jan

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:16 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

In September, the government had prohibited onion exports due to spurt in prices

The Indian government on Monday lifted the export ban on all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year.

In September, the government had prohibited the exports due to spurt in prices.

"The export of all varieties of onions...has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

Meanwhile, the government earlier this month extended relaxed norms for onion imports for one and a half months till January 31 next year, to boost domestic supply and check the retail prices of the key kitchen staple.

Stating that the relaxation will be subject to certain conditions, the ministry said the consignments of imported onions, which arrive in Indian port without fumigation and such endorsement on the PSC, would be fumigated in India by the importer through an accredited treatment provider.

Onion prices have started moderating to some extent in some parts of the country with the arrival of the new crop.

For instance, in the national capital, onion prices are ruling below at 40 per kg on Thursday from the level of 65-70 per kg in October.


