Govt likely to extend ban on UK flights: Puri

India is likely to extend a ban on flights with the UK beyond December-end to arrest the spread of a new deadly strain of coronavirus.

The government’s decision will likely be influenced by six Indian passengers who on their return from the UK tested positive for the new virus strain that is considered to be 56% more infectious.

“I foresee—I am not making an announcement—a slight extension of the temporary suspension. I don’t expect that extension to be long or indefinite," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Once we have the genome sequence completed, it will give us the full picture and confidence to open up flight services again," he added.

Ahead of the suspension of flights from 23 December till Thursday, there were more than 60 weekly flights between India and the UK, carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day, as part of a bilateral pact.

Puri said the government is carrying out contact tracing of passengers who arrived from the UK in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said in a statement that the six infected passengers were among 114 UK returnees between 25 November and 23 December who tested positive for covid. “All these (six) persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective states. Their close contacts are also in quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the ministry said.

According to government protocol, all UK returnees since 25 November have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test. The samples of those found positive are genome sequenced by 10 designated government labs.

There has been a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in south-east England in the past few weeks. Analysis of the genetic material of the virus in a large number of people in this region showed multiple mutations in the spike protein, through which the virus attaches itself to human cells, as well as those in other genomic regions. The spike protein mutations allow the virus to attach more easily with human cells, increasing its transmission between humans.

Indian as well as World Health Organization officials have said there is no need to panic as the new strain has not been found to have an impact on the severity of the disease or mortality. Also, there is no indication that it will reduce the efficacy of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the government plans to start the privatization process for six more airports, including Trichy, under the public, private, partnership (PPP) route in the first quarter of 2021, said Arvind Singh, chairman, Airports Authority of India.

“We expect (concession pact for) Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Jaipur (airports) to be signed in first half of January. For the next round, we are obtaining approvals," Singh said.

Air India’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal said the airline reported a cash loss of about ₹3,600 crore in 2019-20, improving its financial performance from the year-ago period. The carrier reported a loss of ₹8,556.35 crore in 2018-19.

