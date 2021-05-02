Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a virtual meet with experts on the situation of oxygen and medicine availability in view of the raging second wave of coronavirus in India.

He also discussed efforts to augment the human resource situation as the healthcare system gets pushed to the brink.

In the meeting, many steps to incentivise students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join Covid-19 duty were taken, reported news agency ANI quoted government sources.

The government is likely to delay NEET 2021 PG exams further and utilise the MBBS pass-outs studying for it in the battle against coronavirus.

Sources said that that medical personnel involved in Covid-19 duty are likely to be given preference in government recruitment as well as a financial incentive.

The details of the meeting will come out on Monday.

Several states have already roped in final year medical students as coronavirus infections spike.

This comes in the backdrop of 3,92,488 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,95,57,457, said the Union health ministry on Sunday morning.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,689 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,15,542.

In addition to this, 3,07,865 were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 1,59,92,271.

The active tally saw a further spike to reach 33,49,644 in the last 24 hours. The number stood at 32,68,710 on Saturday morning.

The government has also extended the vaccination drive to include everybody above the age of 18 amid several states flagging severe shortage of jabs.





