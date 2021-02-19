Govt likely to remove fare band, lift other curbs on aviation sector: Puri

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: With domestic air traffic expected to increase further in the coming summer season, the government may remove the fare band besides lifting other restrictions, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

Puri also explained the Members of Parliament about various steps taken by this ministry during the COVID-9 pandemic for the benefit of people as well as the aviation sector, said the statement.

"He informed about the fare bands introduced with floor price and ceiling price. He further said that in the summer schedule, as domestic traffic would increase more, the fare bands and some other restrictions are likely to be done away with," the statement added.

The minister also informed about the UDAN scheme giving details of the bidding process and the routes, the statement said.

It added that the minister said four rounds of biddings have been done and more than 700 routes have been sanctioned.

Also, over 300 routes have been operationalised under the scheme, the minister stated, as per the statement.

The committee members made suggestions about airport privatisation, opening up of new airports, expansion of existing airports, and flying training organisations, among others, the statement said.

