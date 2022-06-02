Govt likely to roll out indigenous 5G tech by Aug, to launch R&D fund soon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Minister of State for Telecommunications Devusinh Chauhan during the World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022, said the government expects to launch indigenously developed 5G technology by August this year. Also, he said, the Centre is rolling out a research and development fund for funding the development of telecom technology.
Chauhan participated in Ministerial Round Table Meeting on ICT for Well-Being, Inclusion, and Resilience: WSIS Cooperation for Accelerating Progress on the SDGs. This session was organised on the sidelines of the World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022.
The summit began on May 30 and will continue till June 3.
On Thursday, as per the PTI report, Chauhan said, "India has developed an indigenous 4G stack wherein 4G Core and Radio Access Networks (are) designed and tested in India. It helps the operators to choose any vendor, reduces the cost, and enables easier expansions. Indigenous 5G stack is also expected to be rolled out by August 2022."
In a PIB statement, the Minister said that "with its unprecedented scale and growing impact on daily lives, ICT is nowadays, a powerful tool for a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous societies. We need greater solidarity to move forward. The WSIS community has, collectively, the expertise and the resources to help us accelerate progress on the SDGs."
Further, he said, "India believes in the principle of Antyodaya, which means development of people at the bottom of the pyramid, the marginalized people, living in far flung areas and cut off from the main stream."
"For development of reliable ICT infrastructure, six hundred thousand villages are being connected through optical fiber cable. Through use of satellite communication services and submarine cable networks, small and remote islands, and other inaccessible areas are being connected," Chauhan added.
Talking about High-Level Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence, the minister said India, being one of the fastest-growing economies, has a significant stake in the AI revolution, given its disruptive nature and potential to transform economies.
Chauhan said that India is one of the largest telecom networks in the world with one of the most affordable telecom services. Last year Government of India announced path-breaking reforms in the telecom sector to further boost the growth of the telecom industry, promote healthy competition and enhance the penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity. These reforms will usher in a new era for the sector and will encourage investment by the industry.
He also said that India- Japan collaboration in the field of Open RAN, Massive MIMO, Quantum Communications, Connected Cars, 5G Use cases, and 6G Innovation will bring forth the strengths of the two ecosystems allowing the creation of leading global solutions.
Further, the Minister urged the Japanese industry to consider establishing their R&D centres in India. This can start with small developments and be scaled up to a full development centre to cater to the global requirements of the parent companies.
He said, "We have also announced a new Semiconductor Policy. Under this, we invite Japanese companies to partner with us. We are also looking to train 85,000 engineers in the field of semiconductor technology. Japan can be India’s Knowledge Partner for this purpose."
