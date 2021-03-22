Govt list out steps to increase the enrolment under Atal Pension Yojana2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 05:08 PM IST
- Subscribers now can upgrade or downgrade the Pension amount in Atal Pension Yojana at any time during the financial year
The Atal Pension Yojana is a Government of India Scheme launched on 9 May, 2015, and became operational from 01 June, 2015. It is open to all citizens of India between 18-40 years of age, having a savings bank account in a bank or post office.
The benefits of the scheme will arise to the subscribers on attaining the age of 60 years. Five pension plan slabs are available under the scheme namely, ₹1000, ₹2000, ₹3000, ₹4000, and ₹5000 guaranteed by Government of India to the subscriber at the age of 60 years.
On death of subscriber, same pension to spouse is guaranteed by Government of India. Return of full pension corpus to nominee in the event of death of both subscriber and the spouse. If the actual returns during the accumulation phase are higher than the assumed returns for minimum guaranteed pension, such excess will be passed to the subscribers.
Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs listed out the following measures being taken by the Government to increase the enrolment under APY:
The Government has made a co-contribution amount of ₹57,078.22 lakh disbursed till February 2021 under Atal Pension Yojana, this was stated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
