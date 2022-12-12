Govt lists out new action plan to reduce chaos, congestion at Delhi airport

Authorities today put in place an action plan to reduce the chaos and congestion at the Delhi airport. The latest action plan includes reducing the number of flights during peak hours and moving some flights to T1 and T2 terminals of Delhi Airport. The latest action plan follows civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3). The government has even stepped in to help ease the congestion, with civil aviation ministry saying in a statement on 10 December that it’s working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hour.
Authorities today put in place an action plan to reduce the chaos and congestion at the Delhi airport. The latest action plan includes reducing the number of flights during peak hours and moving some flights to T1 and T2 terminals of Delhi Airport. The latest action plan follows civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3). The government has even stepped in to help ease the congestion, with civil aviation ministry saying in a statement on 10 December that it’s working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hour.
Reducing congestion at Delhi airport: Five-layer action plan
A command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis and also post real-time updates on waiting time on social media, officials said.
Reducing congestion at Delhi airport: Five-layer action plan
A command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis and also post real-time updates on waiting time on social media, officials said.
Crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers. Further, airlines will be notified about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free, they added.
Crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers. Further, airlines will be notified about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free, they added.
As part of the action plan, number of flights during 5 am to 9 am will be reduced and it will also be explored to move some flights to T1 and T2 or to non-peak hours at T3, they said. The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.
As part of the action plan, number of flights during 5 am to 9 am will be reduced and it will also be explored to move some flights to T1 and T2 or to non-peak hours at T3, they said. The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.
IGIA has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
IGIA has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
At T3 domestic, additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed to help reduce the congestion, the officials said. Before the coronavirus pandemic, there were 13 ATRS machines installed on the ground -- 11 for passengers 2 for crew and specially-abled.
At T3 domestic, additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed to help reduce the congestion, the officials said. Before the coronavirus pandemic, there were 13 ATRS machines installed on the ground -- 11 for passengers 2 for crew and specially-abled.
This number has been increased to 16 (10 ATRS 6 conventional X-ray machines in the last few days. This will be increased further to 17 soon, and subsequently to 20, the officials said.
This number has been increased to 16 (10 ATRS 6 conventional X-ray machines in the last few days. This will be increased further to 17 soon, and subsequently to 20, the officials said.
Further, they said an analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters will be undertaken immediately, and if required, additional manpower will be deployed.
Further, they said an analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters will be undertaken immediately, and if required, additional manpower will be deployed.
All airlines will be required to keep their counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.
All airlines will be required to keep their counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.
Digital display boards showing waiting time at each entry gate and at least one waiting time board at the terminal checkpoint will be put in place.
Digital display boards showing waiting time at each entry gate and at least one waiting time board at the terminal checkpoint will be put in place.
*with inputs from agencies
*with inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.