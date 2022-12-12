Govt lists out new action plan to reduce chaos, congestion at Delhi airport

Authorities today put in place an action plan to reduce the chaos and congestion at the Delhi airport. The latest action plan includes reducing the number of flights during peak hours and moving some flights to T1 and T2 terminals of Delhi Airport. The latest action plan follows civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3). The government has even stepped in to help ease the congestion, with civil aviation ministry saying in a statement on 10 December that it’s working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hour.

