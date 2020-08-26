The union ministry for housing and urban affairs is looking at reforms to increase efficiency and transparency in property tax collection among urban local bodies (ULBs) to improve revenues and make them self reliant.

Hardeep Singh Puri, minister for housing and urban affairs said that if best practices are followed, this will enable ULBs to provide better services and infrastructure. Puri, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting with state urban development ministers from six states including Gujarat, Odisha and Punjab to discuss steps that can be taken to enhance resources for urban local bodies.

“Discussed reforms to increase efficiency & transparency of property tax collection to enhance resources available to ULBs at a meeting of Consultative Group on Property Tax Reforms comprising of State UD Ministers from Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura & Uttar Pradesh," Puri said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Our discussions on best practices in property tax administration & statutory provisions will enable the ULBs to provide even better basic services & urban infrastructure to citizens across cities & States," he added.

This comes as urban local bodies have an increased dependence on property tax after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to a study of finance of municipal corporations in metropolitan cities, after the subsumption of several local taxes including octroi, entry tax, local body tax, advertisements tax under the GST, property tax has become the mainstay of municipal corporations. However, the report points out, there has not been any signs of improvement in property tax collections.

Some suggestions to increase property tax coverage include integrating information, frequent property revaluations, cutting down exemptions and concessions, simplification of billing and payments and strict enforcement measures.

“As recommended by 15th Finance Commission, we discussed best practices in property tax administration & statutory provisions across cities/States. These practices are aimed at increasing efficiency & transparency in property tax collection. This will further enhance resources available to ULBs," Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated