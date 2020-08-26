This comes as urban local bodies have an increased dependence on property tax after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to a study of finance of municipal corporations in metropolitan cities, after the subsumption of several local taxes including octroi, entry tax, local body tax, advertisements tax under the GST, property tax has become the mainstay of municipal corporations. However, the report points out, there has not been any signs of improvement in property tax collections.