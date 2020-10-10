New Delhi: In the wake of pandemic , the Central government on 7 October has issued a draft notification seeking comments and suggestions for amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for facilitating the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad.

"It has come to notice that in certain cases for the citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, the International Driving Permit gets expired and there is no mechanism for its renewal while abroad. The proposal is to amend the CMVR 1989 to facilitate such citizens. The citizens can apply through the Indian Embassy / Mission Abroad portals and the applications would then move to the VAHAN for being considered by the respective RTOs," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an official statement on Saturday.

Further the proposal also includes the removal of the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in the country as the citizen who has valid driving licence there should not be a requirement for another medical certificate. Further, there are certain countries where the visa is on arrival and in such cases the visa was not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel.

The comments/suggestion can be sent to the Joint Secretary(MVL,IT & Toll), Email: jspb-morth@gov.in, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110 001 within 30 days of issue of notification.

Meanwhile, the validity of expiring driving licences and motor vehicle documents in the country has been extended till 31 December.

MoRTH said the decision was taken because of the existing conditions in the country to prevent spread of Covid-19.

The Vande Bharat Mission of the Central government has brought back 20 lakh employable Indians to the country from foreign shores, a senior official of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on Thursday.

The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring home Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

