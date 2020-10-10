"It has come to notice that in certain cases for the citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, the International Driving Permit gets expired and there is no mechanism for its renewal while abroad. The proposal is to amend the CMVR 1989 to facilitate such citizens. The citizens can apply through the Indian Embassy / Mission Abroad portals and the applications would then move to the VAHAN for being considered by the respective RTOs," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an official statement on Saturday.