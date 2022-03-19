Govt looking to monetise treated sewage, dirty water removed from Ganga

"We are starting it with Mathura, a project for 20 MLD of treated water to be given to the IOCL. There is an oil refinery there and the treated water from the Mathura STP will be given as per the requirement of the IOCL. In one month or so we will be able to get that project and it will be the first time in the country that an oil refinery will be taking treated water," Kumar said.