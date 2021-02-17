Govt looks at pvt sector for larger participation in nationwide vaccination prog

As India plans to begin covid-19 vaccination of people aged 50 and above and those with comorbidities in March, the government is looking at the private sector to drive the program at a faster pace.

The discussion was part of a high-level meeting in which P K Mishra Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired to review in detail the progress of the covid-19 vaccination drive across the country and steps to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

The government said that there are plans to scale up the delivery of vaccines and to increase the number of covid-19 vaccination sites manifold.

“Currently 10,000-11,000 immunisation sessions are being conducted. It is planned to scale this to four to five times of that when the next phase is started," the government said in a statement. According to the union health ministry, currently about 2000 private hospitals are already engaged in the vaccination effort, the government plans to loop in more hospitals.

“As per normal priority adopted across the world, first preference has been accorded to health workers and frontline workers. Next in line will be the 50 plus population and those with co-morbid conditions for whom efforts are on to start the vaccination process in two to three weeks," the health ministry said in a statement.

“The necessary systems are put in place – such as stabilizing the CoWIN platform to handle the huge demand, finalizing Application Programming Interface (APIs) for interfacing with CoWIN platform, deciding on relevant databases for populating the data - details about the citizen such as age, address, ID etc, keeping track of progress on CoWIN platform, delivery of second dose, issue of vaccination certificate etc. All the above will have to be in a paperless digital platform and this is being stabilized," the union health ministry said.

The principal secretary was apprised that stock of available vaccines is being utilized in the most effective manner with a view to ensuring that the wastage is reduced. The utilization of available stock is based on present local demands and other demands such as CoVAX and supply to friendly countries.

During the course of the meeting, preparedness and modalities for 3rd stage vaccination drive covering people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbid below 50 years of age, were discussed.

The private sector has also shown its willingness and intent to support and augment the government’s capacity across the value chain of covid-19 vaccine distribution and administration. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) had met industry representatives in November last year to assess private sector capabilities and capacities for the procurement, distribution, and inoculation of the covid-19 vaccine.

FICCI has submitted a detailed plan outlining what support private sector, including healthcare, can provide, through the FICCI-EY Strategy paper on ‘Protecting India - Public Private Partnership for vaccinating against covid-19’, submitted to NEGVAC In December 2020.

Dr. Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals said, “Given that we are on the verge of launching the largest ever and a complex vaccination program, effective partnerships and seamless collaborations will be pivotal for its success. We hope that the government has taken note of the intent and commitment from private sector players for accelerating the process of targeted vaccination across the country."

