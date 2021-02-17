Govt looks at pvt sector for larger participation in nationwide vaccination prog

“The necessary systems are put in place – such as stabilizing the CoWIN platform to handle the huge demand, finalizing Application Programming Interface (APIs) for interfacing with CoWIN platform, deciding on relevant databases for populating the data - details about the citizen such as age, address, ID etc, keeping track of progress on CoWIN platform, delivery of second dose, issue of vaccination certificate etc. All the above will have to be in a paperless digital platform and this is being stabilized," the union health ministry said.