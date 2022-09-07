Govt looks to connect over 50 wildlife, tourist destinations under Udan 5.0

The ministry of civil aviation launched the regional connectivity scheme Udan in October 2016 to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country. The scheme aims to make air travel affordable. Under UDAN, the government invites proposals for under-served and unserved airports. A Viability Gap Funding is also provided to the Selected Airline Operators for operation of the Udan flights as per the provisions of the scheme document. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Udan flight from Shimla to Delhi in April 2017.