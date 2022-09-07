Govt looks to connect over 50 wildlife, tourist destinations under Udan 5.0

The two-stage bidding process is expected to offer more flexibility to the interested airlines in routes selection and the government may invite bids by the end of the calendar year
New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry aims to connect more than 50 wildlife and tourist destinations under the next round of regional connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik or Udan, a senior official said.
“So far, the government has identified 54 non-operational airstrips which are in close proximity to tourist, wildlife, or religious destinations for the upcoming UDAN 5.0 round," the official said.
The two-stage bidding process is expected to offer more flexibility to the interested airlines in routes selection and the government may invite bids by the end of the calendar year, the official added.
The current selection includes 10 airports in proximity to wildlife sanctuaries such as Nagarjuna Sagar of Andhra Pradesh, Paneri of Assam, Kishanganj of Bihar, Satna, Dhana and Mandla of Madhya Pradesh, Yavatmal of Maharashtra, Bishnupur of West Bengal, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur of Rajasthan.
In religious destinations, the government is considering Bihar Shariff airport, Dessa of Gujarat, Baripada and Konark of Odisha, Hassan and Kolar of Karnataka, Mantalai of Jammu and Kashmir, Betul, Jhabua, Damoh, Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh, Chinyalisaur Airport of Uttarakhand, Abu Road of Rajasthan, and Akbarpur of Uttar Pradesh.
In addition, a total of 29 tourist destinations with non-operational air strips are also likely to be open for bids, the official added.
This is expected to include Chamba of Himachal Pradesh, Warangal of Telangana, Raichur of Karnataka, Kohima of Nagaland, Alwar, Banswara of Rajasthan, Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh, Panchmarhi and Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh, among others.
The ministry of civil aviation launched the regional connectivity scheme Udan in October 2016 to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country. The scheme aims to make air travel affordable. Under UDAN, the government invites proposals for under-served and unserved airports. A Viability Gap Funding is also provided to the Selected Airline Operators for operation of the Udan flights as per the provisions of the scheme document. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Udan flight from Shimla to Delhi in April 2017.
As of July 2022, a total of 425 routes have commenced under the scheme, connecting 68 unserved and underserved airports including eight heliports and two water aerodromes. A regional connectivity scheme for agriculture or Krishi UDAN was also announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech for Union Budget 2020. Thereafter, the Krishi UDAN Scheme 1.0 was launched in September 2020, on international and national routes to assist farmers in transporting agricultural products so that it improves their value realisation.
