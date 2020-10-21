Govt looks to expand ambit of job creation

Job creation isn’t the function of the governments and industries alone—the Centre is now looking to conduct a national headcount of the number of people employed by professionals amid the covid-19-induced economic slowdown.

The aim is to have a broader picture of the employment environment, and the job creation potential of a segment that often goes unnoticed as job creators. The survey will be carried out by the labour bureau, the data and statistics wing of the ministry of labour and employment.

“The professional bodies and professionals like lawyers, doctors, charted accountants, architects and many others like them are a good pool of human resource who are employing people. A survey to capture this category of workers will give us a comprehensive picture on the job market," said a government official who declined to be named.

The ministry has set up a committee led by S.P. Mukherjee, a renowned labour economist and emeritus professor of Calcutta University, to help devise the way forward and finetune the details. “The committee will examine and finalize the schedules, sampling design, instruction material tabulation plan, and other technical details for the conduct of survey by the labour bureau," according to an internal order of the labour ministry. Mint has seen a copy of it.

According to the order, the committee will also assess the resource and time required, the methodology, data finalization, as well as examine the results and finalize the report. A second official said the committee is also expected to evaluate whether it can be done for three years, beginning in the next few months.

“The labour bureau is conducting a survey on migration workers and covid-19’s impact on them and the Mukherjee committee too is helping them in deciding finer details," said the second official. Mint had reported about the migrant workers plan on 24 August.

“Job creation is in a bad shape; we all know the economy is recovering after a tough time in the last six months. Data on overall job market and key segments will help assess the situation better and perhaps help in better policy formulations. Here surveying professional bodies and professionals from the jobs point of view will be helpful," said the second official.

India has around 2 million registered lawyers, over 1.15 million allopathic doctors, and more than 300,000 chartered accountants.

Industry experts and professional practitioners agreed. “Chartered Accountants (CAs) are job creators and their potential to create jobs will only grow. We not only employ people from our CA fraternity but from allied specializations as well – for example, cybersecurity and data analytics in the financial accounting sector," said K. Raghu, the former president of Indian Chartered Accountants Institute, the apex body of CAs.

He said commerce graduates and postgraduates, those who started, but could not complete their CA degrees, are all employed in CA firms or by senior CAs in their works.

“We need people not just for financial audit and accounting, but for servicing clients in corporate governance and other related compliance verticals," Raghu said, adding that half the CAs in India are practising professionals, while the rest work as employees in different companies.

