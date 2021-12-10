NEW DELHI : Minister of port, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said in the Parliament that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between his ministry and the ministry of civil aviation for the development of the operation of seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under the RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme)-UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Sonowal confirmed the association and laid down the guidelines for the scheme.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched the RCS-UDAN scheme in 2016 to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses.

The RCS-UDAN is a demand-driven scheme, where airline operators assess the feasibility of operation on a particular route.

28 seaplane routes connecting 14 water aerodromes are awarded under the scheme, till date, Sonowal informed.

According to the scheme, in addition to viability gap funding, the central government, state governments, and airline operators have to provide concessions to selected airline operators (SAO).

The central government has to pay excise duty at the rate of 2% on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for SAOs at RCS airports for RCS flights for a period of three years from the date of notification of this scheme.

The government has to also ensure the freedom to enter into code-sharing arrangements with domestic as well as international airlines pursuant to applicable regulations and prevailing air service agreements.

The state governments with RCS airports within their states have to reduce the value-added tax to 1% or less on ATF for a period of 10 years from the notification of RCS-UDAN.

Under the scheme, the airport operators will not levy landing and parking charges, and terminal navigation landing charges from the RCS flights.

