New Delhi: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the association and laid down the guidelines for the scheme.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched the RCS-UDAN scheme in 2016 to facilitate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses.

The RCS-UDAN is a demand-driven scheme, where airline operators assess the feasibility of operation on a particular route.

Till date, 28 seaplane routes connecting 14 water aerodromes have been awarded under the scheme, Sonowal informed the House.

According to the scheme, in addition to viability gap funding, the central government, state governments, and airline operators have to provide concessions to selected airline operators (SAO).

The central government has to pay excise duty of 2% on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for SAOs at RCS airports for a period of three years from the date of notification of this scheme.

The government has to also ensure the freedom of SAOs to enter code-sharing arrangements with domestic as well as international airlines pursuant to applicable regulations and prevailing air service agreements.

The state governments with RCS airports have to reduce the value-added tax to 1% or less on ATF for 10 years from the notification of RCS-UDAN.

Under the scheme, the airport operators will not levy landing and parking charges, and terminal navigation landing charges for the RCS flights.

