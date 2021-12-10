This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Govt looks to expand seaplane services under regional connectivity scheme
Govt looks to expand seaplane services under regional connectivity scheme
1 min read.04:59 PM ISTSwati Luthra
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the association and laid down the guidelines for the scheme
New Delhi: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the association and laid down the guidelines for the scheme.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched the RCS-UDAN scheme in 2016 to facilitate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses.
The RCS-UDAN is a demand-driven scheme, where airline operators assess the feasibility of operation on a particular route.
Till date, 28 seaplane routes connecting 14 water aerodromes have been awarded under the scheme, Sonowal informed the House.
According to the scheme, in addition to viability gap funding, the central government, state governments, and airline operators have to provide concessions to selected airline operators (SAO).
The central government has to pay excise duty of 2% on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for SAOs at RCS airports for a period of three years from the date of notification of this scheme.
The government has to also ensure the freedom of SAOs to enter code-sharing arrangements with domestic as well as international airlines pursuant to applicable regulations and prevailing air service agreements.
