Govt looks to further amend MMDR Act

“The Minister called upon the States that received the mining block reports to act on the reports without any delay to make the auction process faster. He also directed the Ministry of Mines to make available more financial assistance to States. Stating that proactive approach by State governments can bring about tangible reforms in mining, the Minister assured all assistance from the Centre. Shri Joshi pointed out that despite having the fourth largest coal reserve, India is still importing thermal coal and our mineral potential is no way less than other mineral rich countries like Australia," the statement said.