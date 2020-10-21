Govt looks to ramp up oxygen availability

“There was neither any shortage of medical oxygen in the country during the last 10 months nor any shortage is being faced now. In spite of daily consumption of oxygen, the oxygen supply has been in surplus. Peak consumption of medical oxygen of 2,791 metric tonnes per day was during 9-15 September, which has come down to 2,503 MT per day in the second week of October. Now, there is a surplus of 17,103 MT," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.