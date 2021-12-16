The government has slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, news agency ANI reported today.

Government lowers GST rate to 5% from 18% on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November given its approval for fixing higher ethanol price derived from different sugarcane based raw materials under the EBP Programme for the forthcoming sugar season 2021-22 during ESY 2021-22 from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2022.

