Govt cuts GST rate on ethanol meant for blending to 5%1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
- The government has lowered GST rate to 5% from 18% on ethanol meant for blending under the EBP programme.
The government has slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, news agency ANI reported today.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November given its approval for fixing higher ethanol price derived from different sugarcane based raw materials under the EBP Programme for the forthcoming sugar season 2021-22 during ESY 2021-22 from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2022.
