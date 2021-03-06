The government on Friday said it has made the passenger side airbag mandatory in new cars.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a gazette notification announced the new rule that will require all new vehicles to have dual front airbags as standard fitment from 1 April, 2021.

"Ministry has issued Gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on front seat of a vehicle, next to driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature & is also based on suggestions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety," the notification said.

MoRTH's notification also said that the mandate was an important safety feature and is also based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on road safety.

Meanwhile, existing vehicles will be required to be sold with dual airbags from August 31, 2021, the ministry further said.

The step aims at improving passenger safety in case of an accident.

