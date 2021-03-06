The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a gazette notification announced the new rule that will require all new vehicles to have dual front airbags as standard fitment from 1 April, 2021
The government on Friday said it has made the passenger side airbag mandatory in new cars.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a gazette notification announced the new rule that will require all new vehicles to have dual front airbags as standard fitment from 1 April, 2021.
"Ministry has issued Gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on front seat of a vehicle, next to driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature & is also based on suggestions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety," the notification said.
