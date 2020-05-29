Govt makes onshore management of offshore funds easier

The Central Board of Direct Taxes then floated draft norms in December 2019 to clarify the rules on remuneration or management fee. The ministry said on 27 May that for a 9A special dispensation foreign portfolio investor (FPI) category 1, which includes sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, the amount of remuneration or management fee paid by the fund to the Indian fund manager needs to be at least 0.1% of the AUM. For category 2 FPIs, typically hedge funds, the fund management fees has to 0.3% of AUM or at least 50% of the total management fee. These new clarifications are expected to boost flows in India as fund managers will be closer to the deal ecosystem. As of today there are asset managers whose plans to shift fund management to India was in limbo because of this lack of clarification. These include Eastspring India Fixed Income and Balanced funds from Japan and Taiwan advised by ICICI Prudential International Business, an equity fund by Avendus Capital, and White Oak Capital Management, a boutique firm from Mauritius.