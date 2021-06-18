The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to make the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate for all vehicles uniform across the country and also to link the PUC database with the National Register.

QR code on the form

After the changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 by the road ministry, the QR code shall be printed on the PUC form and will have details of the vehicle, owner and the status of the emission.

Mandatory mobile number

The new PUC will have vehicle owner's mobile number, name and address, engine number and chassis number. An SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee.

Rejection slip

The statement said the concept of rejection slip is being introduced for the first time. "A common format of rejection slip is to be given to the vehicle owner in case the test result value is more than the maximum permissible value, as mandated in the concerned emission norms," the statement said.

Testing at another centre

It added that this document can be shown at the service centre for getting the vehicle serviced or can be used, in case the PUCC centre device is not working properly when tested at another centre.

Enforcement officer

As per the statement, if the enforcement officer has reason to believe that a motor vehicle is not complying with provisions of emission standards, he may communicate in writing or through electronic mode to direct the driver or any person in charge of the vehicle to submit the vehicle for conducting the test in any one of the authorised PUC testing stations. The statement said that enforcement would be IT-enabled and would help in better control over polluting vehicles.

