Govt making record investment for railway infra modernisation: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted said the central government is making record investments to modernise railway infrastructure.
After virtually flagging off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi said that a nationwide campaign is going on to transform the Indian Railway.
According to Prime Minister’s office (PMO), Modi listed modern trains like Vande Bharat, Tejas Hum Safar and VistaDome coaches and the modernisation of railway stations including New Jalpaiguri, doubling and electrification of Railway lines as examples of this modernization.
The prime minister also mentioned eastern and Western dedicated freight corridors as projects that will bring revolutionary changes in the logistics sector.
PM Modi also highlighted strides made in the fields of Railway safety, cleanliness, coordination, capability, punctuality and facilities. He emphasised that in the last 8 years, Indian Railways worked on the foundation of modernity and the coming years will see Indian Railway embarking on a new journey of modernization.
The Prime Minister informed that while 20 thousand route kilometre rail lines were electrified in the first 70 years of Independence, more than 32 thousand route kilometres have been electrified since 2014.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister virtually flagged off the express in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala Stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line).
PM Modi also dedicated four railway projects to the nation including Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project. He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station.
