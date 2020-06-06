The road transport and highways ministry has mandated a special identification for Bharat Stage (BS) VI four wheeler vehicles from October 1.

The government has called for providing a green strip on the sticker of registration details on the BS VI four wheelers, such that these vehicles can be identified easily. This will be applicable to petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles.

"It has been requested and brought-forth that the BS-VI emission standards which have been mandated w.e.f. 1st April, 2020 provide for strict emission norms and a request for such identification as is being made in other countries," the ministry said on Saturday.

The union government had mandated automobile manufacturers to switch to BS VI emission norms from April 1, 2020.

"Accordingly, a feature in form of a unique strip of green colour of 1 cm wide on top of the existing third registration sticker for the purpose of BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type i.e. for petrol or CNG which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour sticker will have a green strip of 1 cm on top has been mandated," it said.

