Govt may allow co-op banks to lend under scheme for MSMEs

ECLGS is part of the government’s ₹20-trillion financial package to help the poor and small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis, by providing them additional funding of up to ₹3 trillion. “The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to MLIs, that is, banks, financial institutions and NBFCs to increase access to, and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the covid-19 crisis by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to the non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers," the government had said in May. Since disbursement is only ₹1.2 trillion, compared to the target of ₹3 trillion, cooperative banks can be allowed to lend under the scheme, Gadkari said.