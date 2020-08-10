Govt may allow cooperative banks to lend under MSME credit guarantee scheme

“The main objective of the Scheme is to provide an incentive to Member Lending Institutions (MLIs), i.e., Banks, Financial Institutions (FIs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to increase access to, and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the covid-19 crisis by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL (guaranteed emergency credit line) funding by borrowers," according to an official statement released by the government in May.