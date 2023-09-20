Govt may buy tomatoes to help farmers as prices fall

Govt may buy tomatoes to help farmers as prices fall3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:42 AM IST
The development comes against the backdrop of reports of distressed farmers in some states dumping produce and using them as cattle feed after tomato prices plunged to as low as ₹3-10 a kg last week from more than ₹250 a kg a month in August
NEW DELHI : A crash in tomato prices in parts of the country has prompted the government to consider purchasing them to protect farmers, two officials aware of the matter said. The idea is to use the consumer affairs ministry’s price stabilization fund (PSF), typically used to cool vegetable prices, to lift stocks from areas flooded with tomatoes and sell them in markets nearby where prices are more remunerative.