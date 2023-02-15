Govt may consider fuel tax cuts to rein in inflation
According to Reuters, Indian government may consider fuel, maize tax cuts to cool inflation
The Indian government could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel in response to the central bank's recommendations to help rein in climbing retail inflation, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
